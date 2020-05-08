STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Central teams rush to 10 worst affected states, tally shoots up in Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

Two expatriates, who returned to Kerala from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the repatriation flights on Thursday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police noting down details of a Mangaluru-returnee at the Majestic Bus Terminus in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 60,000 on Saturday and the death toll topped the 1,90-mark after hundreds more tested positive for the deadly virus infection in several states, while worries mounted globally about re-emergence of the outbreak after reopening of locked down economies.

Adding to the concerns, the fresh cases included at least two foreign returnees who had reached Kerala on May 7 in two separate first-day flights -- one from Dubai and another from Abu Dhabi -- under a massive ongoing evacuation plan of the central government to bring back stranded Indians abroad.

While large numbers of cases continued to get detected in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, among other places, experts have warned the numbers may rise further in the coming days due to the ongoing movement of lakhs of migrant workers being facilitated by trains and buses to help them reach their native places and because of a large number of Indians stranded abroad, along with expatriates, being brought back in special flights.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the testing capacity for COVID-19 has been ramped up to around 95,000 tests per day and a total of over 15 lakh tests have been conducted so far across hundreds of government and private labs.

Live Updates
