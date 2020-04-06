STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Total coronavirus cases touch 4789 in India; death toll rises to 124

There were reports that the Centre, after following requests from several state governments and experts, is considering extending the three-week-long COVID-19 lockdown after April 14.

Published: 06th April 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 OPD

A COVID-19 outpatient department set up at Kilpauk medical college hospital in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Online Desk

One COVID-19 patient is likely to infect 406 people in 30 days if he or she refuses to follow lockdown restrictions or social distancing, the Health Ministry said on Monday, while quoting from a recent ICMR study. Addressing the routine press briefing, the ministry informed that the total number of coronavirus cases in India have increased to 4789 including 124 deaths.

Luv Aggarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said that the government is looking at designing a strategy for cluster containment.

Furthermore, the ICMR has tested over one lakh people and roped in 59 more private labs. 

Earlier in the day, there were reports that the Centre, after following requests from several state governments and experts, is considering extending the three-week-long COVID-19 lockdown after April 14, government sources said. However, the health ministry in its briefing urged the media to not speculate on it. 

Live Updates
