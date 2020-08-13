By Online Desk

Amid the row over the phone call detail records issue, the Kerala police on Friday clarified that it was not collecting CDRs of COVID-19 patients as part of contact tracing but details of tower locations to ensure that a quarantined person was not roaming around.

The Opposition Congress had yesterday slammed the ruling Left over its decision to allow police to use the CDRs of COVID-19 patients for effective contact tracing, saying it was an "infringement" on the privacy of citizens and the state cannot be allowed to be converted into a "Police State."

In a explanatory note, the state police department said it was utilising the possibilities of technology to trace the contacts of the COVID-19 patients in a legal manner.

