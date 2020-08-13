STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Not collecting CDRs of patients but details of tower locations: Kerala Police

Kerala police clarified that it was not collecting CDRs of COVID-19 patients as part of contact tracing but details of tower locations to ensure that a quarantined person was not roaming around.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Amid the row over the phone call detail records issue, the Kerala police on Friday clarified that it was not collecting CDRs of COVID-19 patients as part of contact tracing but details of tower locations to ensure that a quarantined person was not roaming around.

The Opposition Congress had yesterday slammed the ruling Left over its decision to allow police to use the CDRs of COVID-19 patients for effective contact tracing, saying it was an "infringement" on the privacy of citizens and the state cannot be allowed to be converted into a "Police State."

In a explanatory note, the state police department said it was utilising the possibilities of technology to trace the contacts of the COVID-19 patients in a legal manner.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 tally in India rose to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged or migrated and 48,040 deaths on Friday.

India recorded the single-day spike of 64,553 cases and 1,007 deaths taking the coronavirus tally above 24-lakh.

