COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Biggest single-day spike of 7,883 new cases in Karnataka
Karnataka reported the biggest single-day spike of 7,883 COVID-19 cases and 113 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,96,494 and the death toll to 3,510.
Published: 11th August 2020 07:36 AM | Last Updated: 13th August 2020 07:21 AM | A+A A-
A day after dipping to less than 55,000 cases, India once again recorded a single-day spike of over 60,000 cases and 834 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 23,29,639 and 46,091 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally now stands at 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated and 46,091 deaths.
Meanwhile, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has recovered from the coronavirus and is expected to be discharged by this week, while former President Pranab Mukherjee, who tested positive for COVID-19 as well, remains critical after undergoing a brain surgery.