COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Odisha's caseload crosses 47,000-mark; death toll mounts to 286
Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths on Monday as 14 patients succumbed to the disease, while 1,528 new infections pushed its caseload to 47,455.
Published: 09th August 2020 08:13 AM | Last Updated: 11th August 2020 07:37 AM | A+A A-
The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India recorded a spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24-hours.
The rise in daily caseload took the tally to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured or discharged and total 44,386 deaths.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also said that with a recovery rate of almost 70 per cent, India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed the peak of 1.5 million in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries now exceed the active cases by more than nine lakhs.