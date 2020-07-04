STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Triple lockdown announced in Thiruvananthapuram as cases rise

New Delhi on Sunday recorded 2,244 new COVID-19 cases, taking the capital's tally to 99,444. The city has also reported 63 new deaths due to coronavirus.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo| Pandarinath B)

By Online Desk

India recorded it's highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 24,850 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection and 613 succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. 

Inching towards the one-lakh mark, the national capital New Delhi on Sunday recorded 2,244 new COVID-19 cases taking tally to 99,444. 

Meanwhile, Kerala government has made facemask and social distancing mandatory for one year, till 2021, unless otherwise notified. 

India became the third country in the world to be most affected by the deadly coronavirus pandemic as it's tally neared seven lakh mark on Sunday.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India coronavirus cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate Coronavirus pandemic COVID 19 Death Toll Coronavirus vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp