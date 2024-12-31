Green court signals red to illegal mining, encroachment, pollution in 2024

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) pronounced landmark judgements and orders pertaining to pollution control and environmental preservation in 2024. The tribunal was presented with cases ranging from public health threats due to severe pollution and industrial mismanagement to waste management and conservation of shared public spaces.

The NGT took note of the startling decline of air quality in Delhi and ordered the enforcement of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital region (NCR). In addition to Delhi, the tribunal extended its oversight to 53 other cities witnessing deterioration in air quality levels, requesting them to submit a report recognising pollution sources and remedial measures.

As the maintenance of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna became a priority owing to the upcoming Mahakumbh festivities in Prayagraj, the tribunal issued a set of directives to monitor and maintain water quality. Additionally, it emphasised the need for preventing sewage discharges into these rivers and devised district-wise action plans and stringent oversight of sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The NGT also dealt with matters on the issue of solid and liquid waste management and examined the compliance reports filed by states and union territories. It took authorities to task, ordering them to file better action-taken reports after noting discrepancies, such as gaps in waste generation and processing, remediation of legacy waste and recovery or reclamation of landfills.

The tribunal turned its attention towards the conservation of floodplains, coastal areas and forests. It took severe measures to curb illegal activities disrupting ecological balance.

The NGT heard cases on the receding groundwater levels and directed the sealing of illegal borewells, and issued directions for replenishing and preventing over-exploitation of the precious natural resource. In a crucial step, it issued notices to 24 states and four union territories on the contamination of groundwater with arsenic and fluoride calling for "urgent preventive and protective steps".

The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the accidents in industrial or commercial units and directed the payment of compensation to the victims or their kin.

It also imposed environmental compensation on the units that were operating in violation of the rules. It directed the units producing electric and electronic waste to adhere to the rules on extended producers' responsibility to deal with the issue.