Green court signals red to illegal mining, encroachment, pollution in 2024

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) pronounced landmark judgements and orders pertaining to pollution control and environmental preservation in 2024. The tribunal was presented with cases ranging from public health threats due to severe pollution and industrial mismanagement to waste management and conservation of shared public spaces.
The NGT took note of the startling decline of air quality in Delhi and ordered the enforcement of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital region (NCR). In addition to Delhi, the tribunal extended its oversight to 53 other cities witnessing deterioration in air quality levels, requesting them to submit a report recognising pollution sources and remedial measures.
As the maintenance of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna became a priority owing to the upcoming Mahakumbh festivities in Prayagraj, the tribunal issued a set of directives to monitor and maintain water quality. Additionally, it emphasised the need for preventing sewage discharges into these rivers and devised district-wise action plans and stringent oversight of sewage treatment plants (STPs).
The NGT also dealt with matters on the issue of solid and liquid waste management and examined the compliance reports filed by states and union territories. It took authorities to task, ordering them to file better action-taken reports after noting discrepancies, such as gaps in waste generation and processing, remediation of legacy waste and recovery or reclamation of landfills.
The tribunal turned its attention towards the conservation of floodplains, coastal areas and forests. It took severe measures to curb illegal activities disrupting ecological balance.
The NGT heard cases on the receding groundwater levels and directed the sealing of illegal borewells, and issued directions for replenishing and preventing over-exploitation of the precious natural resource. In a crucial step, it issued notices to 24 states and four union territories on the contamination of groundwater with arsenic and fluoride calling for "urgent preventive and protective steps".
The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the accidents in industrial or commercial units and directed the payment of compensation to the victims or their kin.
It also imposed environmental compensation on the units that were operating in violation of the rules. It directed the units producing electric and electronic waste to adhere to the rules on extended producers' responsibility to deal with the issue.
TNIE reported on the following NGT orders in 2024:
Delhi
The national capital suffocated under a blanket of smog in the later months of the year, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorating from 'Very Poor' to 'Severe Plus' in mid-November and early December. The NGT, in response to rapid and persistent air quality degradation, implemented Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures in Delhi: vehicular movement was restricted and construction activities were banned, among others.
The NGT later issued notices to government departments and private entities following a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) revealing that thermal power plants in NCR contributed to air pollution 16 times more than stubble burning or vehicles.
The tribunal reiterated the importance of fire safety measures, requesting the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and concerned authorities to oversee industrial development in already congested areas. The order was issued after 11 people were charred to death in a fire tragedy at a paint factory in Alipur area.
In August, the tribunal directed the Delhi government and other authorities to ascertain responsibility and regulate groundwater extraction following a probe into illegal groundwater extraction.
In February, the NHAI came under NGT's radar for violating environmental laws during the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NH-148NA); the Highways authority had to pay a fine of Rs 45 crores.
Odisha
The state saw several instances of illegal mining show up on NGT's scanner: stone mining in Dharamshala, sand mining in Brahmani and Baitarani rivers, Khondalite mining in Khurda, mining in Dankari quarry cluster and mining at Rahadpur quarry.
Encroachment of Luna river bed and Mahanadi river bed were also scrutinised by the tribunal.
In July, the green court directed the Central Ground Water Board to carry out further investigation into the contamination of ground water in Sukinda Valley and ensure supply of safe drinking water.
Tamil Nadu
Truckloads of biomedical and municipal waste from Kerala disposed of in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district grabbed the attention of the green court in December. The NGT ordered the Kerala government and pollution control board to immediately remove the illegally disposed waste from Tamil Nadu.
The NGT is currently hearing the Ennore oil spill case on suo moto basis, responding to the widespread impact of the spill. The tribunal is also addressing other issues plaguing the residents of Ennore such as the rising flood risk in the region and the case of the Coromandel International Limited (CIL) ammonia gas leak.
In September, the tribunal suggested the conversion of a part of the Madras Race Club area into a lake to mitigate flooding in the city. The suggestion was made after the state government expropriated the land from the club's possession.
In August, the green court overruled a state pollution control board memo that gave immunity to illegal brick kilns from the union environment ministry's mandate of an 800m minimum distance between kilns and habitations.
Cases regarding encroachment of waterbodies and wastelands, delineation of eco-sensitive coastal zones, and unregulated mining were priorities this year.
Kerala
The state government was directed by the NGT to remove medical waste from Tamil Nadu in December, despite Kerala's attempts to track interstate waste movement earlier this year.
The NGT, in August, issued notices to Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments for allowing 'exploitative' development in eco-sensitive zones following the Wayanad landslides.
Karnataka
The state's capital, Bengaluru, underwent a crippling water crisis last summer. The green court took notice of the Chinnaswamy Stadium's excessive use of water despite the dry spell and issued a notification to the Karnataka State Cricket Association in April this year.
The NGT sought a response from the the chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other officials on stormwater drains and encroachments on two lakes in Bengaluru.
Telangana
The NGT passed orders to curb illegal sand mining under the pretence of desiltation in Manair river in May this year. Directions were also given to the Godavari River Management Board to oversee the Gouravelli reservoir project in Siddipet.
Andhra Pradesh
The NGT took suo moto cognizance of rising footfall causing severe harm to sensitive ecosystems in Andhra's hill stations, and served notices to the state pollution control board and the Southern Region office of the union ministry of environment.