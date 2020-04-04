By Online Desk

Dia, candles, crackers and flashlights were seen lit-up in houses across states of India at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday night. Millions of Indians participated in the 'lights-off' exercise as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to show the country’s 'collective' display in the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 3577, including 83 deaths according to the Health Ministry.

Clearing doubts on COVID-19 being airborne, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that there has been no evidence for it to be an air-borne infection.

Tamil Nadu confirmed two coronavirus deaths on Sunday morning taking the death toll in the state to 5.

The government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30 per cent of detected cases.