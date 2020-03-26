COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India records highest single-day jump as cases cross 950

By Online Desk

As the COVID-19 cases crossed 900-mark, the state of Telangana reported it’s first death after a 74-year-old Khairatabad resident passed away on Saturday.

Sixty days after Kerala reported the first COVID-19 case when a Thrissur native was diagnosed with the deadly disease, Kerala reported the first casualty of the outbreak on Saturday morning. The 69-year-old patient, a native of Chullikkal in Ernakulam district had returned from Dubai on March 16.

However, he did not show any symptoms when he arrived. He was admitted to the isolation ward of Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery on March 22 with symptoms of acute pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the health disaster has led to a humanitarian crisis as thousands of migrant labourers try to return to their villages on foot due to lack of public transport amid the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday set up a public assistance fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the Tatas have pledged Rs 1,500 crore to fight the health crisis.

