COVID-19 LIVE | Arogya Setu team says 'no data at risk' as hacker raises security concerns

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 499 including 34 active cases.

Published: 03rd May 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Maigrants worker on their way to home duirng the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Online Desk

With 2573 new cases and 83 more deaths from coronavirus infection reported in the last 24 hours, the tally in India has climbed to 42,836 on a day when the country entered the second extension of the COVID-19 lockdown with relaxations in orange and green zones. This includes 29,685 active cases and 11,762 discharges. The death toll stands at 1,389. 

While Tamil Nadu registered the biggest-ever spike with 527 cases, its neighbouring state Kerala reported no cases for the second day in a row. 'Well, the curve has flattened. No new cases. 61 recoveries. Active cases down at 34...,' chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Twitter.

In Chennai, the spillover of cases from Koyambedu market, the COVID-19 hotspot, is getting bigger.

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced that it will facilitate the return of Indians stranded abroad. On Monday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the process of repatriation will start from May 7 in a phase manner. 

Live Updates
Comments(1)

  • Suresh D
    All must continue to wear a mask! Also vendors etc. should wear a visor to cover full face too.
    4 days ago reply
