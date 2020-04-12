COVID-19 LIVE | Coronavirus pandemic is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, says WHO

By Online Desk

With 905 new positive COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of cases rises to 9352 and death toll stands at 324.

Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh and Puducherry became the latest states to extend the lockdown till April 30.

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10.00 am tomorrow which is also the last day of the 21-day-nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The Prime Minister is expected to make an official announcement on the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Global toll rises to 114,539 with the United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic as the death toll stands at 22,109 with 557,590 infections.