STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Coronavirus pandemic is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, says WHO

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10.00 am tomorrow which is also the last day of the 21-day-nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Published: 12th April 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

With 905 new positive COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of cases rises to 9352 and death toll stands at 324.

Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh and Puducherry became the latest states to extend the lockdown till April 30.

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10.00 am tomorrow which is also the last day of the 21-day-nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The Prime Minister is expected to make an official announcement on the lockdown. 

Meanwhile, Global toll rises to 114,539 with the United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic as the death toll stands at 22,109 with 557,590 infections.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown India Coronavirus Coronavirus in India ICMR Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp