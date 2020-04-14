By Online Desk

India has recorded 11,933 coronavirus cases and 392 deaths so far, as the government permitted reopening up of some industries in rural areas after April 20 in an effort to reduce the economic impact caused by the lockdown.

Maharashtra, which is India's worst affected state with 2916 coronavirus cases, now has the highest death rate in India at 6.8 per cent.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, earlier today, issued revised guidelines for the extended lockdown, in which it gave relaxation to agriculture, e-commerce and select industrial activities from April 20.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that after April 20, restrictions will be eased in some districts depending on the cases in that area.

With the extension of the lockdown, the Indian Railways and the aviation regulatory body DGCA stated that rail and air services will also remain suspended till May 3.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES: