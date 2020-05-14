STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Success of containment operations 'cannot be guaranteed': Health Ministry

The cluster containment strategy aims to contain COVID-19 within a defined geographic area by early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread.

Published: 14th May 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing protective gear stand near an ambulance carrying the dead body of a victim who died from the COVID-19 before the last rites at Nigam Bodh Gath in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Online Desk

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 10858 on Saturday after 477 persons, mostly secondary contacts, tested positive. In the same day, a record 939 persons who had recovered from COVID-19 infection were discharged.

In a significant development after trading barbs of words, Congress leader met the migrant workers walking towards home from Delhi and arranged vehicle for them. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will bear the entire cost of migrant workers returning to the state on special trains.

Recording over 85,000 cases, India overtook China’s coronavirus cases tally that stands at 84,031 according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Tracker. India now ranks 11th in the world in terms of coronavirus cases with 85,784 with 2,753 deaths. 

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 2,752 and the number of cases climbed to 85,940 on Saturday, registering an increase of 103 deaths.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the fourth tranche of Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus, which focussed on airspace and civil aviation sector.

Live Updates
