COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Jaipur doctors cure 3 out of 4 coronavirus patients via combination of medicines

Three out of 4 COVID-19 patients have been cured with a novel combination of medicines given to Malaria, Swine Flu and HIV positive patients.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Even as the coronavirus cases are rising by the day with a total of 110 people testing positive in the country, a major piece of good news has surfaced in Jaipur. Three out of the four COVID-19 patients have been cured with a novel combination of medicines given to Malaria, Swine Flu and HIV positive patients at the state's biggest government hospital, the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged in Agra against the father of a coronavirus positive person for resisting health officials and concealing information.

The woman had gotten married to the Google employee in early February, sources said. They went to Italy for their honeymoon and visited Greece and France before returning to Mumbai on February 27.

The couple then flew down to Bengaluru. On March 7, the man started showing COVID-19 symptoms and later tested positive. Consequently, the couple was placed in isolation.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi along with leaders and representatives from SAARC nations participated in a video conference to chalk out a joint strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 5,000 people worldwide.

Meanwhile, ten persons have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital in Kolkata with coronavirus-like symptoms, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

All the 10 persons, who are from across West Bengal, have a history of travelling abroad or coming in contact with foreigners, he said.

Earlier 20 passengers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the Kochi airport on Sunday shortly before take-off after the UK national among them tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the tally to 107 cases in India.

Live Updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in India virus IPL Supreme Court Coronavirus pandemic

