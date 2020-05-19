STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai's tally crosses 25,000-mark; 41 more die

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,435 and the number of cases to 1,12,359 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 132 deaths and 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Koyambedu market

Chennai corporation staff disinfecting the Koyambedu market in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Online Desk

On Thursday, the government issued a new SOP for the resumption of domestic flight operations from May 25. Some of the key points of it are mandatory Aarogya Setu app for passengers except not children below 14 years of age, thermal screening zone for fliers before entering the airport terminal building, sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into terminals.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,435 and the number of cases to 1,12,359 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 132 deaths and 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 63,624, while 45,299 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 40.32 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus death toll Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp