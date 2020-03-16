By Online Desk

A total of 169 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India till March 18.

The government informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 276 Indians abroad have tested positive for coronavirus. The list includes 255 pilgrims in Iran.

Earlier in the day, a 34-year-old soldier was tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said. This is the first COVID-19 case in the armed forces. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father who had already contracted the infection.

As the world shuts down borders and limits travel, the total number of Indians affected by the coronavirus now stands at 445, including the 276 Indians abroad. In India, the total number of cases is 169, with 32 of them being foreigners.

